Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand's Drysdale powers to sculls title

DORNEY, England, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Mahe Drysdale held on for victory in the men’s Olympic single sculls on Friday to cement his position as one of the sport’s most successful scullers and gain redemption for his bitter loss at the Beijing Games.

Drysdale slowly moved through his fierce rival Ondrej Synek from the Czech Republic in a thrilling side-by-side race that was only settled in the final 200 metres of the clash.

Five-times world champion Drysdale had started the race as the favourite with the fans after his torrid time in Beijing, where he was hit by a virus and dehydration.

Despite being ill he jumped out to a lead in that race and held on until the final 100 metres of the 2,000 metre course before being overhauled by 2004 champion Olaf Tufte of Norway and Synek. A vomiting Drysdale then had to be taken away for treatment and later helped on to the podium to receive his bronze medal.

Synek again took the silver in London and Britain’s Alan Campbell the bronze. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)