Olympics-Men's rowing single sculls final - results
August 3, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's rowing single sculls final - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Mahe Drysdale won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing single sculls at the 2012
London Games on Friday.
    Drysdale finished with a time of 6:57.82 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim New Zealand's third gold medal of the games.
    Czech Republic's won the silver with a time of 6:59.37 and
Britain's won the bronze with a time of 7:03.28.
    New Zealand now have five medals at the games with Czech
Republic collecting their second and Britain collecting their
18th.

    Results Table
 
1.  New Zealand
Mahe Drysdale         6 minutes 57.82 seconds 
2.  Czech Republic
Ondrej Synek               6:59.37                 
3.  Britain
Alan Campbell                  7:03.28                 
4.  Sweden
Lassi Karonen              7:04.04                 
5.  Azerbaijan
Aleksandar Aleksandrov     7:09.42                 
6.  Germany
Marcel Hacker             7:10.21

