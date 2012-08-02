FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Women's rowing eight final - result
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's rowing eight final - result

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States won the gold medal
in the women's rowing eight on Thursday.
    The United States finished with a time of 6:10.59 at Eton
Dorney to claim the country's 13th gold medal of the Games.
    
Results Table
1.  U.S.
Erin Cafaro/Susan Francia/Esther Lofgren/Taylor Ritzel/Meghan
Musnicki/Ellie Logan/Caroline Lind/Caryn Davies/Mary Whipple
                                      6 minutes 10.59 seconds 
2.  Canada
Janine Hanson/Rachelle Viinberg/Krista Guloien/Lauren
Wilkinson/Natalie Mastracci/Ashley Brzozowicz/Darcy
Marquardt/Andreanne Morin/Lesley Thompson-Willie         
6:12.06                 
3.  Netherlands
Jacobine Veenhoven/Nienke Kingma/Chantal Achterberg/Sytske de
Groot/Roline Repelaer van Driel/Claudia Belderbos/Carline
Bouw/Annemiek de Haan/Anne Schellekens     6:13.12              
  
4.  Romania
Roxana Cogianu/Nicoleta Albu/Cristina Grigoras/Irina
Dorneanu/Camelia Lupascu/Eniko Mironcic/Adelina Cojocariu/Ioana
Papuc/Teodora Gidoiu                        6:17.64             
   
5.  Britain
Olivia Whitlam/Louisa Reeve/Jessica Eddie/Lindsey
Maguire/Natasha Page/Annie Vernon/Katie Solesbury/Victoria
Thornley/Caroline O'Connor                     6:18.77          
      
6.  Australia
Hannah Vermeersch/Renee Chatterton/Robyn Selby Smith/Sarah
Cook/Tess Gerrand/Alexandra Hagan/Sally Kehoe/Phoebe
Stanley/Lizzy Patrick                               6:18.86

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.