Olympics-Women's rowing eight final - result

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States won the gold medal in the women's rowing eight on Thursday. The United States finished with a time of 6:10.59 at Eton Dorney to claim the country's 13th gold medal of the Games. Results Table 1. U.S. Erin Cafaro/Susan Francia/Esther Lofgren/Taylor Ritzel/Meghan Musnicki/Ellie Logan/Caroline Lind/Caryn Davies/Mary Whipple 6 minutes 10.59 seconds 2. Canada Janine Hanson/Rachelle Viinberg/Krista Guloien/Lauren Wilkinson/Natalie Mastracci/Ashley Brzozowicz/Darcy Marquardt/Andreanne Morin/Lesley Thompson-Willie 6:12.06 3. Netherlands Jacobine Veenhoven/Nienke Kingma/Chantal Achterberg/Sytske de Groot/Roline Repelaer van Driel/Claudia Belderbos/Carline Bouw/Annemiek de Haan/Anne Schellekens 6:13.12 4. Romania Roxana Cogianu/Nicoleta Albu/Cristina Grigoras/Irina Dorneanu/Camelia Lupascu/Eniko Mironcic/Adelina Cojocariu/Ioana Papuc/Teodora Gidoiu 6:17.64 5. Britain Olivia Whitlam/Louisa Reeve/Jessica Eddie/Lindsey Maguire/Natasha Page/Annie Vernon/Katie Solesbury/Victoria Thornley/Caroline O'Connor 6:18.77 6. Australia Hannah Vermeersch/Renee Chatterton/Robyn Selby Smith/Sarah Cook/Tess Gerrand/Alexandra Hagan/Sally Kehoe/Phoebe Stanley/Lizzy Patrick 6:18.86