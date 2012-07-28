Olympics-Germany won the women's rowing quadruple sculls heat 1

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany was the top qualifier in heat 1 of the Olympic women's Rowing quadruple sculls heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 6:13.62 at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table 1. Germany Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Richter/Britta Oppelt 6 minutes 13.62 seconds Q 2. U.S. Natalie Dell/Kara Kohler/Megan Kalmoe/Adrianne Martelli 6:15.76 3. Poland Kamila Socko/Joanna Leszczynska/Sylwia Lewandowska/Natalia Madaj 6:21.44 4. China Tang Bin/Tian Liang/Jin Ziwei/Zhang Yangyang 6:24.32