Olympics-Germany won the women's rowing quadruple sculls heat 1
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Germany won the women's rowing quadruple sculls heat 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany was the top qualifier in
heat 1 of the Olympic women's Rowing quadruple sculls heats at
the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 6:13.62 at Eton
Dorney in London.
 
 Results Table
 1.  Germany
 Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Richter/Britta Oppelt 
6 minutes 13.62 seconds Q 
 2.  U.S.
 Natalie Dell/Kara Kohler/Megan Kalmoe/Adrianne Martelli 6:15.76
                  
 3.  Poland
 Kamila Socko/Joanna Leszczynska/Sylwia Lewandowska/Natalia
Madaj 6:21.44                   
 4.  China
 Tang Bin/Tian Liang/Jin Ziwei/Zhang Yangyang                   
  6:24.32

