Olympics-Women's rowing quadruple sculls final

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine won the Olympic gold medal in the women's Rowing quadruple sculls at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Ukraine finished with a time of 6:35.93 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Ukraine's second gold medal of the games. Germany won the silver with a time of 6:38.09 and The United States won the bronze with a time of 6:40.63. Ukraine now have four medals at the games, with Germany collecting their seventh and The United States collecting their 24th. Results Table 1. Ukraine Katerina Tarasenko/Nataliya Dovgodko/Anastasiya Kozhenkova/Yana Dementyeva 6 minutes 35.93 seconds 2. Germany Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Richter/Britta Oppelt 6:38.09 3. U.S. Natalie Dell/Kara Kohler/Megan Kalmoe/Adrianne Martelli 6:40.63 4. Australia Dana Faletic/Kerry Hore/Pauline Frasca/Amy Ives 6:41.67 5. China Tang Bin/Tian Liang/Jin Ziwei/Zhang Yangyang 6:44.19 6. Britain Melanie Wilson/Debbie Flood/Frances Houghton/Beth Rodford 6:51.54