Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls Heat 2 results

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Australia was the top qualifier on Monday with a time of 6:48.80 in Heat 2 of the Olympic women's rowing double sculls heats at Eton Dorney at the 2012 London Games. Results Table Heat 2 1. Australia Kim Crow/Brooke Pratley 6 minutes 48.80 seconds Q 2. Poland Magdalena Fularczyk/Julia Michalska 6:50.85 Q 3. U.S. Margot Shumway/Sarah Trowbridge 6:55.25 4. Germany Tina Manker/Stephanie Schiller 7:08.36 5. Ukraine Anna Kravchenko/Olena Buryak 7:09.40 Heat 1 1. Britain Anna Watkins/Katherine Grainger 6:44.33 Q 2. New Zealand Fiona Paterson/Anna Reymer 6:49.44 Q 3. China Wang Min/Zhu Weiwei 6:50.64 4. Netherlands Inge Janssen/Elisabeth Hogerwerf 7:00.10 5. Czech Republic Lenka Antosova/Jitka Antosova 7:05.05