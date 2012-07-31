FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls repechage round Heat 2 results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls repechage round Heat 2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - China was the top qualifier in
Heat 2 of the Olympic women's rowing double sculls repechage
round at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of 7:09.65
at Eton Dorney in London.
 
 Results Table
 1.  China
 Wang Min/Zhu Weiwei                    7 minutes 9.65 seconds Q
 2.  U.S.
 Margot Shumway/Sarah Trowbridge         7:10.37 Q              
 
 3.  Czech Republic
 Lenka Antosova/Jitka Antosova 7:11.68                  
 4.  Germany
 Tina Manker/Stephanie Schiller       7:18.37                  
 5.  Netherlands
 Inge Janssen/Elisabeth Hogerwerf 7:19.80                  
 6.  Ukraine
 Olena Buryak/Anna Kravtchenko        7:23.02

