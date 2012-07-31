Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls repechage round Heat 2 results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - China was the top qualifier in Heat 2 of the Olympic women's rowing double sculls repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of 7:09.65 at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table 1. China Wang Min/Zhu Weiwei 7 minutes 9.65 seconds Q 2. U.S. Margot Shumway/Sarah Trowbridge 7:10.37 Q 3. Czech Republic Lenka Antosova/Jitka Antosova 7:11.68 4. Germany Tina Manker/Stephanie Schiller 7:18.37 5. Netherlands Inge Janssen/Elisabeth Hogerwerf 7:19.80 6. Ukraine Olena Buryak/Anna Kravtchenko 7:23.02