FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls final - results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls final - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain won the Olympic gold medal in
the women's rowing double sculls at the 2012 London Games on
Friday.
    Britain finished with a time of 6:55.82 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Britain's sixth gold medal of the games.
    Australia won the silver with a time of 6:58.55 and Poland
won the bronze with a time of 7:07.92.
    Britain now have 17 medals at the games with Australia
collecting their 13th and Poland collecting their second.

    Results Table
 
1.  Britain
Anna Watkins/Katherine Grainger    6 minutes 55.82 seconds 
2.  Australia
Kim Crow/Brooke Pratley          6:58.55                 
3.  Poland
Magdalena Fularczyk/Julia Michalska 7:07.92                 
4.  China
Wang Min/Zhu Weiwei                  7:08.92                 
5.  New Zealand
Fiona Paterson/Anna Reymer     7:09.82                 
6.  U.S.
Margot Shumway/Sarah Trowbridge       7:10.54

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.