Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls final - results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain won the Olympic gold medal in the women's rowing double sculls at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Britain finished with a time of 6:55.82 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Britain's sixth gold medal of the games. Australia won the silver with a time of 6:58.55 and Poland won the bronze with a time of 7:07.92. Britain now have 17 medals at the games with Australia collecting their 13th and Poland collecting their second. Results Table 1. Britain Anna Watkins/Katherine Grainger 6 minutes 55.82 seconds 2. Australia Kim Crow/Brooke Pratley 6:58.55 3. Poland Magdalena Fularczyk/Julia Michalska 7:07.92 4. China Wang Min/Zhu Weiwei 7:08.92 5. New Zealand Fiona Paterson/Anna Reymer 7:09.82 6. U.S. Margot Shumway/Sarah Trowbridge 7:10.54