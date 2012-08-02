FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's rowing lightweight double sculls semifinal 1 - result
August 2, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's rowing lightweight double sculls semifinal 1 - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) -    LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Olympic
women's rowing lightweight double sculls semi-final 1 result at
the 2012 London Games on Thursday at Eton Dorney.
 Results Table
 
1.  Britain
Katherine Copeland/Sophie Hosking       7 minutes 5.90 seconds Q
2.  Greece
Christina Giazitzidou/Alexandra Tsiavou 7:09.01 Q               
3.  Germany
Lena Mueller/Anja Noske                 7:10.16 Q               
4.  U.S.
Kristin Hedstrom/Julie Nichols          7:12.61                 
5.  New Zealand
Louise Ayling/Julia Edward              7:15.06                 
6.  Cuba
Yaima Velasquez/Yoslaine Dominguez      7:21.86

