Olympics-Women's rowing lightweight double sculls semifinal 1 - result

Aug 2 (Reuters) - LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Olympic women's rowing lightweight double sculls semi-final 1 result at the 2012 London Games on Thursday at Eton Dorney. Results Table 1. Britain Katherine Copeland/Sophie Hosking 7 minutes 5.90 seconds Q 2. Greece Christina Giazitzidou/Alexandra Tsiavou 7:09.01 Q 3. Germany Lena Mueller/Anja Noske 7:10.16 Q 4. U.S. Kristin Hedstrom/Julie Nichols 7:12.61 5. New Zealand Louise Ayling/Julia Edward 7:15.06 6. Cuba Yaima Velasquez/Yoslaine Dominguez 7:21.86