Olympics-Rowing-Britain takes second rowing gold in 20 minutes
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Rowing-Britain takes second rowing gold in 20 minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Katherine Copeland and Sophie Hosking roared to victory in the women’s lightweight double on Saturday to give the host nation its second Olympic rowing gold medal on Dorney Lake within 20 minutes.

The British crew slowly pulled away from the field with a commanding performance to edge China and world champions Greece in front of 30,000 screaming fans. They hugged each other in the boat and looked stunned with their win.

Reporting by Kate Holton; For all the latest Olympic news go to here

