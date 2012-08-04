Olympics-Women's rowing lightweight double sculls final results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain won the Olympic gold medal in the women's rowing lightweight double sculls on Saturday. Britain finished with a time of 7:09.30 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Britain's tenth gold medal of the games. China won the silver with a time of 7:11.93 and Greece won the bronze with a time of 7:12.09. Results Table 1. Britain Katherine Copeland/Sophie Hosking 7 minutes 9.30 seconds 2. China Xu Dongxiang/Huang Wenyi 7:11.93 3. Greece Christina Giazitzidou/Alexandra Tsiavou 7:12.09 4. Denmark Anne Thomsen/Juliane Elander Rasmussen 7:15.53 5. Australia Bronwen Watson/Hannah Every-Hall 7:20.68 6. Germany Lena Mueller/Anja Noske 7:22.18