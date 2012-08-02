Olympics-Rowing-Teacher-soldier combination golden for hosts

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Put an army captain and a strict schoolteacher in the same boat and you have the perfect combination, rowers Heather Stanning and Helen Glover concurred after winning the host nation’s first Olympic gold at the 2012 Games.

“I‘m pretty bossy because I work with kids and she does what she’s told because she’s in the army, so it works pretty well,” Glover told Reuters hours after their women’s pair success at the Olympic Park on Wednesday.

“I tell her what to do in the boat,” added the 26-year-old, who alongside Stanning became the first British women’s crew to claim an Olympic title.

Stanning returns to her army duties in September and could be sent to Afghanistan next year, but her thoughts were on the here and now after reaching the pinnacle of her sport.

“I love the army, it’s something I’ve dreamed of. I‘m not ready to leave the army or give up rowing. I’ll combine the two hopefully,” she said with a wide grin, her gold medal hanging around her neck.

“You train to do a job just as much as you train to do a race. I‘m looking forward to whatever I do, may it be racing or may it be soldiering. I‘m excited for what the future brings.”

Soldiers from the 32nd Regiment Royal Artillery watched the race from their bases in Afghanistan, a report on the Ministry of Defence website (www.mod.uk) said.

Stanning, the daughter of navy officers, was released two years ago from army duties so she could attempt to row her way into the Olympics. (Edited by John O‘Brien)