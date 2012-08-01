FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Rowing-Britain win first gold in women's pair
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Rowing-Britain win first gold in women's pair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Helen Glover and Heather Stanning stormed to victory in the women’s Olympic pair on Wednesday to give the host nation their first gold medal of the 2012 London Olympics.

The win by clear water in front of 25,000 screaming fans was also the first Olympic gold medal to be won by a British women’s crew.

The British duo had started as strong favourites for the title after dominating the international season and following their heat in which they set a new Olympic best time.

They jumped out to a length lead in the first 500 metres of the 2,000 metre course before extending that to win by clear water amid the deafening roar from the grandstands on the lake to the west of London.

Australia took silver and New Zealand the bronze.

Editing by Ed osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
