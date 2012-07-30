FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's rowing pair repechage round Heat 1 results
#Olympics News
July 30, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's rowing pair repechage round Heat 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Romania was the top qualifier in
Heat 1 of the Olympic women's rowing pair repechage round at the
2012 London Games on Monday with a time of 7:08.42 at Eton
Dorney in London.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.  Romania
 Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7 minutes 8.42 seconds Q 
 2.  Germany
 Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig    7:10.42 Q                
 3.  China
 Zhang Yage/Gao Yulan                 7:15.18                  
 4.  Italy
 Claudia Wurzel/Sara Bertolasi        7:18.14                  
 5.  South Africa
 Naydene Smith/Lee-Ann Persse  7:18.96                  
 6.  Argentina
 Laura Abalo/Gabriela Best        7:20.94

