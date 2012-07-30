Olympics-Women's rowing pair repechage round Heat 1 results

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Romania was the top qualifier in Heat 1 of the Olympic women's rowing pair repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Monday with a time of 7:08.42 at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table 1. Romania Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7 minutes 8.42 seconds Q 2. Germany Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig 7:10.42 Q 3. China Zhang Yage/Gao Yulan 7:15.18 4. Italy Claudia Wurzel/Sara Bertolasi 7:18.14 5. South Africa Naydene Smith/Lee-Ann Persse 7:18.96 6. Argentina Laura Abalo/Gabriela Best 7:20.94