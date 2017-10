Olympics-Dane won the women's Rowing single sculls semifinal 2

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's Fu Erichsen was the top qualifier in semifinal 2 of the Olympic women's Rowing single sculls semi-finals on Thursday with a time of 7:44.33 at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Denmark Fu Erichsen 7:44.33 Q 2. China Zhang Xiuyun 7:45.58 Q 3. New Zealand Emma Twigg 7:46.71 Q 4. U.S. Genevra Stone 7:52.98 5. Sweden Frida Svensson 7:54.52 6. Azerbaijan Nataliya Mustafayeva 8:06.83 Semifinal 1 1. Czech Republic Mirka Knapkova 7:42.57 Q 2. Australia Kim Crow 7:44.69 Q 3. Belarus Ekaterina Karsten 7:44.94 Q 4. Russia Yulia Levina 7:48.95 5. Lithuania Donata Vistartaite 7:56.05 6. Germany Marie-Louise Draeger 8:01.05