LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's Miroslava Knapkova won the Olympic gold medal in the women's rowing single sculls on Saturday. Denmark's Fie Udby Erichsen won the silver and Australia's Kim Crow won the bronze. Results Table 1. Czech Republic Miroslava Knapkova 7 minutes 54.37 seconds 2. Denmark Fie Udby Erichsen 7:57.72 3. Australia Kim Crow 7:58.04 4. New Zealand Emma Twigg 8:01.76 5. Belarus Ekaterina Karsten 8:02.86 6. China Zhang Xiuyun 8:03.10