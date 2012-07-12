Olympics-Saudi Arabia to send two women athletes to London Games

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has agreed to send two women athletes to the London 2012 Olympics in a break with their practice of sending male-only teams to the world’s biggest multi-sports event, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

Wodjan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shahrkhani who will compete in the +78kg category in judo, and Sarah Attar, an 800m runner, will become the first Saudi women ever to compete at the Olympics. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)