Olympics-Saudi Arabia to send two women athletes to London Games
July 12, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Saudi Arabia to send two women athletes to London Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has agreed to send two women athletes to the London 2012 Olympics in a break with their practice of sending male-only teams to the world’s biggest multi-sports event, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

Wodjan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shahrkhani who will compete in the +78kg category in judo, and Sarah Attar, an 800m runner, will become the first Saudi women ever to compete at the Olympics. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
