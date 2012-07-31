FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Portugal to probe sailor Borges after she 'quits' Games
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Portugal to probe sailor Borges after she 'quits' Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, July 31 (Reuters) - Portugal cancelled the Olympic accreditation of RS-X race sailor Carolina Borges on Tuesday after she astonished the country’s mission head with an email saying that she would not race.

“I received an email this morning from the athlete telling me that she would not participate in the championship for personal and medical motives... It was a great astonishment,” Portugal mission head Mario Santos told journalists.

Brazilian-born Borges, 33, represented Brazil at the Athens Olympics in 2004 but later joined Portugal’s squad. She was scheduled to begin competing in Weymouth on Tuesday.

Santos said he tried to contact Borges and her family by phone repeatedly, but failed to reach them.

“Given such an attitude and despite the reasons provided, we understand this is not the correct procedure. We therefore decided to cancel her accreditation and will investigate what are the reasons behind this,” Santos said. “We have a medical team ... We cannot accept such kind of individual decisions.” (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.