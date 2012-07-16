FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
July 16, 2012 / 5:12 PM / in 5 years

TAKE A LOOK-Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - When the world's athletes gather at the
London Olympic Games later this month, many will look to the
latest insights in sports science to help guide their
performance. 
    Reuters has prepared an eight-part series on the science of
the Games to run daily from July 16-22. Below are the latest
stories in the series:
    
> Olympics-Newton at the Games: Sports Science   
> Olympics-In London pools, fast waters run deep 
    
    
  GRAPHIC
> tech training                link.reuters.com/pak49s   
 

 (Editing by Phil Berlowitz; +1 646 223 6232)

