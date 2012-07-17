FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics
July 17, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - When the world's athletes gather at the London Olympic
Games later this month, many will look to the latest insights in sports science
to help guide their performance. 
    Reuters has prepared an eight-part series on the science of the Games to run
daily from July 16-22. Below are the latest stories in the series:
    
> Olympics-Swimsuits that turn athletes into barracudas ID:nL2E8HMC1J]
> Olympics-Newton at the Games: Sports Science         
> Olympics-In London pools, fast waters run deep       

  GRAPHIC
> tech training                link.reuters.com/pak49s 
> swimsuit design              link.reuters.com/rak49s        

 (Editing by Phil Berlowitz; +1 646 223 6232)

