TAKE A LOOK-Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics

July 18 (Reuters) - When the world's athletes gather at the London Olympic Games later this month, many will look to the latest insights in sports science to help guide their performance. Reuters has prepared an eight-part series on the science of the Games to run daily from July 16-22. Below are the latest stories in the series: > Faster swimmers paddle like a duck, kick like dolphin > Olympics-Swimsuits that turn athletes into barracudas > Olympics-Newton at the Games: Sports Science > Olympics-In London pools, fast waters run deep GRAPHIC > different strokes link.reuters.com/sak49s > tech training link.reuters.com/pak49s > swimsuit design link.reuters.com/rak49s (Editing by Phil Berlowitz; +1 646 223 6232)