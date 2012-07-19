FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics
#Olympics News
July 19, 2012 / 4:48 PM / 5 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - When the world's athletes gather at the London Olympic
Games later this month, many will look to the latest insights in sports science
to help guide their performance. 
    Reuters has prepared an eight-part series on the science of the Games to run
daily from July 16-22. Below are the latest stories in the series:
    
> Faster swimmers paddle like a duck, kick like dolphin 
> Swimsuits that turn athletes into barracudas         
> Newton at the Games: Sports Science                  
> In London pools, fast waters run deep                
> Long jumping for gold means aiming high              
     

  GRAPHIC
> different strokes            link.reuters.com/sak49s 
> tech training                link.reuters.com/pak49s
> swimsuit design              link.reuters.com/rak49s
> long-jumping                 link.reuters.com/tak49s

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
