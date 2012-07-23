FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics
#Olympics News
July 23, 2012 / 11:29 AM / 5 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - When the world's athletes gather at the London Olympic
Games later this month, many will look to the latest insights in sports science
to help guide their performance. 
    Reuters prepared an eight-part series on the science of the Games that ran
daily from July 16-22. Below are the stories in the series:
    
> Mind games of the victorious                         
> Basketball science has more answers                  
> Pray for headwinds in the discus                     
> Faster swimmers paddle like a duck, kick like dolphin 
> Swimsuits that turn athletes into barracudas         
> Newton at the Games: Sports Science                  
> In London pools, fast waters run deep                
> Long jumping for gold means aiming high              
     

  GRAPHIC
> Quiet eye-Ebbinghaus illusion       link.reuters.com/xak49s
> Bank shot training                  link.reuters.com/wak49s 
> Discus throw                        link.reuters.com/vak49s 
> Different strokes                   link.reuters.com/sak49s 
> Tech training                       link.reuters.com/pak49s
> Swimsuit design                     link.reuters.com/rak49s
> Long-jumping                        link.reuters.com/tak49s

 (New York Desk +1 646 223 6200)

