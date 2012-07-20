FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Shooter dad keeps daughter in his sights
July 20, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Shooter dad keeps daughter in his sights

Toby Davis

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The Olympic village can be a hotbed of romance and raucous behaviour, but for Australia’s Hayley Chapman there will be a watchful eye to keep her on the straight and narrow.

The shooter will be competing alongside her dad at the London Games and 47-year-old dad is staying in the room next door.

David Chapman is coach and “hero” to Hayley and they are the first father-daughter combination to compete for Australia at an Olympics.

“He is the next room over to keep me in line, but I don’t even notice he is there,” the 20-year-old Chapman told reporters on Friday.

Hayley, who will be competing in the 25 metre pistol, took up shooting after seeing her father compete at the nationals. David will be lining up in the 25 metre rapid fire pistol.

”Dad and I have a fantastic relationship,“ she added. ”I love seeing him around and going to breakfast and seeing him come in and walking around the village.

“I am really lucky in having him come along as a lot of people have struggled to get their family over. So it is just like being at home I suppose. He is really good.”

The athletes’ village has gained a reputation for its saucy nightlife after competitors at the Sydney Games in 2000 ran out of condoms early in the festivities.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Alastair Himmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
