Olympics-Shooting-Spectator incident being dealt with by police

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - An incident involving a spectator at the Olympic shooting event is being dealt with by police, a Games official said on Sunday.

“I‘m aware there has been an incident but it is in the hands of the police,” the official told reporters.

Police did not have any comment on speculation that a man had been arrested.

The shooting event at the London Games is being held at the Royal Artillery Barracks in the southeast of the city. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston and Paul Majendie; Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Williams)