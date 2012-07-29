FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Shooting-Police arrest man at Games venue
July 29, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Shooting-Police arrest man at Games venue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with police saying man arrested)

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - An man has been arrested after an incident at an Olympic shooting event, police said on Sunday.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault at Royal Artillery Barracks. He is currently in custody at a south London police station,” a police spokeswoman said.

Venue managers at the Barracks told Reuters earlier there had been “an incident” that was in the hands of the police, without going into details.

The arrest is thought to have been the first at the London 2012 Games, where there has been a huge emphasis on security from organisers.

Unlike many of the other events at the Games so far, capacity crowds have been seen at shooting on the opening two days of competition. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, Tim Castle and Paul Majendie; Editing by Alison Williams)

