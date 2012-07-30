FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's shooting 10m air rifle qualification results
#Olympics News
July 30, 2012

Olympics-Men's shooting 10m air rifle qualification results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Niccolo Campriani won
the Olympic men's Shooting 10m air rifle qualification on Monday
with 599.0 points at the Royal Artillery Barracks in London,
qualifying for the next round.
    
Results Table
 
1.   Niccolo Campriani (Italy)        599.0 Q points 
2.   Alin George Moldoveanu (Romania) 599.0 Q        
3.   Gagan Narang (India)             598.0 Q        
4.   Wang Tao (China)                 598.0 Q        
5.   Illia Charheika (Belarus)        597.0 Q        
6.   Ole Magnus Bakken (Norway)       597.0 Q        
7.   Peter Hellenbrand (Netherlands)  596.0 Q        
8.   Pierre-Edmond Piasecki (France)  596.0 Q        
9.   Sergy Rikhter (Israel)           595.0          
10.  Zhu Qinan (China)                595.0          
11.  Vitali Bubnovich (Belarus)       595.0          
12.  Julian Justus (Germany)          595.0          
13.  Peter Sidi (Hungary)             594.0          
14.  Are Hansen (Norway)              594.0          
15.  Alexei Kamenski (Russia)         594.0          
16.  Abhinav Bindra (India)           594.0          
17.  Kim Jong-Hyun (Korea)            593.0          
18.  Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine)          593.0          
19.  Artur Aivazian (Ukraine)         593.0          
20.  Alexandre Sokolov (Russia)       593.0          
21.  Ruslan Ismailov (Kyrgyzstan)     593.0          
22.  Anton Rizov (Bulgaria)           593.0          
23.  Bayara Nyantai (Mongolia)        593.0          
24.  James Huckle (Britain)           593.0          
25.  Tino Mohaupt (Germany)           592.0          
26.  Jeremy Monnier (France)          592.0          
27.  Jonathan Hall (U.S.)             592.0          
28.  Thomas Farnik (Austria)          591.0          
29.  Amgad Hosen (Egypt)              591.0          
30.  Nemanja Mirosavljev (Serbia)     591.0          

 (Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
