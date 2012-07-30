FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Moldoveanu wins men's shooting 10m air rifle - results
July 30, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Moldoveanu wins men's shooting 10m air rifle - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Romania's Alin Moldoveanu won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting 10m air rifle on
Monday.
    Moldoveanu finished with 702.1 points at The Royal Artillery
Barracks in London to claim Romania's first gold medal of the
games.
    Italy's Niccolo Campriani won the silver with 701.5 points
and India's Gagan Narang won the bronze with 701.1 points.
    Romania now have two medals at the games with Italy
collecting their eighth and India collecting their first.

    Results Table
 
1.  Alin George Moldoveanu (Romania) 702.1 points 
2.  Niccolo Campriani (Italy)        701.5        
3.  Gagan Narang (India)             701.1        
4.  Wang Tao (China)                 700.4        
5.  Peter Hellenbrand (Netherlands)  699.8        
6.  Pierre-Edmond Piasecki (France)  699.1        
7.  Illia Charheika (Belarus)        698.6        
8.  Ole Magnus Bakken (Norway)       691.5        

 (Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
