Olympics-Moldoveanu wins men's shooting 10m air rifle - results

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Romania's Alin Moldoveanu won the Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting 10m air rifle on Monday. Moldoveanu finished with 702.1 points at The Royal Artillery Barracks in London to claim Romania's first gold medal of the games. Italy's Niccolo Campriani won the silver with 701.5 points and India's Gagan Narang won the bronze with 701.1 points. Romania now have two medals at the games with Italy collecting their eighth and India collecting their first. Results Table 1. Alin George Moldoveanu (Romania) 702.1 points 2. Niccolo Campriani (Italy) 701.5 3. Gagan Narang (India) 701.1 4. Wang Tao (China) 700.4 5. Peter Hellenbrand (Netherlands) 699.8 6. Pierre-Edmond Piasecki (France) 699.1 7. Illia Charheika (Belarus) 698.6 8. Ole Magnus Bakken (Norway) 691.5 (Editing by Alistair Smout)