Olympics-Men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification first stage - results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Alexei Klimov won the first stage of the Olympic men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification on Thursday with 294.0 points at the Royal Artillery Barracks in London. Results Table 1. Alexei Klimov (Russia) 294.0 points 2. Leuris Pupo (Cuba) 293.0 3. Ding Feng (China) 293.0 4. Martin Podhrasky (Czech Republic) 293.0 5. Vijay Kumar (India) 293.0 6. Zhang Jian (China) 293.0 7. Emil Milev (U.S.) 292.0 8. Christian Reitz (Germany) 292.0 9. Jakkrit Panichpatikum (Thailand) 291.0 10. Kim Daeyoong (South Korea) 290.0 11. Afanasijs Kuzmins (Latvia) 289.0 12. Leonid Ekimov (Russia) 289.0 13. Jorge Llames (Spain) 288.0 14. Keith Sanderson (U.S.) 288.0 15. Ralf Schumann (Germany) 287.0 16. Martin Strnad (Czech Republic) 287.0 17. Roman Bondaruk (Ukraine) 284.0 18. David Chapman (Australia) 278.0