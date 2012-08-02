FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification first stage - results
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification first stage - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Alexei Klimov won the
first stage of the Olympic men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol
qualification on Thursday with 294.0 points at the Royal
Artillery Barracks in London.

 Results Table
 
1.   Alexei Klimov (Russia)            294.0 points 
2.   Leuris Pupo (Cuba)                293.0        
3.   Ding Feng (China)                 293.0        
4.   Martin Podhrasky (Czech Republic) 293.0        
5.   Vijay Kumar (India)               293.0        
6.   Zhang Jian (China)                293.0        
7.   Emil Milev (U.S.)                 292.0        
8.   Christian Reitz (Germany)         292.0        
9.   Jakkrit Panichpatikum (Thailand)  291.0        
10.  Kim Daeyoong (South Korea)        290.0        
11.  Afanasijs Kuzmins (Latvia)        289.0        
12.  Leonid Ekimov (Russia)            289.0        
13.  Jorge Llames (Spain)              288.0        
14.  Keith Sanderson (U.S.)            288.0        
15.  Ralf Schumann (Germany)           287.0        
16.  Martin Strnad (Czech Republic)    287.0        
17.  Roman Bondaruk (Ukraine)          284.0        
18.  David Chapman (Australia)         278.0

