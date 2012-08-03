FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Shooting-Pupo wins men's rapid fire pistol gold
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 3, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Shooting-Pupo wins men's rapid fire pistol gold

Patrick Johnston

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cuba’s Leuris Pupo proved to be the steadiest arm as he won the men’s 25 metre rapid fire pistol Olympic title on Friday.

The 35-year-old hit 34 of the 40 targets to finish ahead of Vijay Kumar of India in second with 30. Feng Ding of China was third on 27 before being eliminated after 35 shots.

The Cuban, ranked 21 in the world, showed little emotion as he shook hands and calmly embraced his five other finalists after securing victory by equalling the finals world record.

There was big disappointment for Russian Alexei Klimov, who had scored 592 to improve his qualifying world record mark by one, but was eliminated in fourth place after 30 shots. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.