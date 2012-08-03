Olympics-Shooting-Pupo wins men's rapid fire pistol gold

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cuba’s Leuris Pupo proved to be the steadiest arm as he won the men’s 25 metre rapid fire pistol Olympic title on Friday.

The 35-year-old hit 34 of the 40 targets to finish ahead of Vijay Kumar of India in second with 30. Feng Ding of China was third on 27 before being eliminated after 35 shots.

The Cuban, ranked 21 in the world, showed little emotion as he shook hands and calmly embraced his five other finalists after securing victory by equalling the finals world record.

There was big disappointment for Russian Alexei Klimov, who had scored 592 to improve his qualifying world record mark by one, but was eliminated in fourth place after 30 shots. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Mark Meadows)