LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cuba's Leuris Pupo won the Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol at the 2012 London Games on Friday. India's Vijay Kumar won the silver medal and China's Ding Feng won the bronze. Results Table 1. Leuris Pupo (Cuba) 34.0 points 2. Vijay Kumar (India) 30.0 3. Ding Feng (China) 27.0 4. Alexei Klimov (Russia) 23.0 5. Zhang Jian (China) 17.0 6. Christian Reitz (Germany) 13.0