Olympics-Shooting-Jin wins men's 50m pistol gold
August 5, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Shooting-Jin wins men's 50m pistol gold

Patrick Johnston

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Korean Jin Jong-oh produced a stunning display to overturn a huge deficit on compatriot Choi Young-rae and retain the Olympic men’s 50 metre pistol title on Sunday.

Jin finished with a score of 662.0 to take gold ahead of Choi on 661.5 with Zhiwei Wang of China third on 658.6.

Jin had begun the final seven points behind Choi but some magnificent shooting helped him close the gap and pile the pressure on Choi, who crumbled at the end.

Jin patted his brow and hugged a smiling Choi after the final. (Editing by Mark Meadows)

