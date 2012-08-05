FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's shooting 50m pistol qualification - results
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's shooting 50m pistol qualification - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Men's shooting 50m pistol
qualification results.
    The top qualifiers were South Korea's Choi Young Rae with
569.0 points, China's Wang Zhiwei with 566.0 points and Serbia's
Andrija Zlatic with 564.0 points.

    Results Table
 
1.   Choi Young Rae (Korea)           569.0 Q points 
2.   Wang Zhiwei (China)              566.0 Q        
3.   Andrija Zlatic (Serbia)          564.0 Q        
4.   Hoang Xuan Vinh (Vietnam)        563.0 Q        
5.   Jin Jongoh (Korea)               562.0 Q        
6.   Christian Reitz (Germany)        560.0 Q        
7.   Leonid Ekimov (Russia)           560.0 Q        
8.   Giuseppe Giordano (Italy)        559.0 Q        
9.   Joao Costa (Portugal)            559.0          
10.  Vladimir Isakov (Russia)         559.0          
11.  Tomoyuki Matsuda (Japan)         559.0          
12.  Ismail Keles (Turkey)            559.0          
13.  Yusuf Dikec (Turkey)             559.0          
14.  Jakkrit Panichpatikum (Thailand) 558.0          
15.  Nickolaus Mowrer (U.S.)          558.0          
16.  Damir Mikec (Serbia)             558.0          
17.  Florian Schmidt (Germany)        557.0          
18.  Norayr Bakhtamyan (Armenia)      557.0          
19.  Daniel Repacholi (Australia)     557.0          
20.  Pavol Kopp (Slovakia)            556.0          
21.  Walter Lapeyre (France)          554.0          
22.  Pablo Carrera (Spain)            554.0          
23.  Juraj Tuzinsky (Slovakia)        554.0          
24.  Francesco Bruno (Italy)          553.0          
25.  Zhang Tian (China)               553.0          
26.  Kai Jahnsson (Finland)           552.0          
27.  Ebrahim Barkhordari (Iran)       552.0          
28.  Daryl Szarenski (U.S.)           550.0          
29.  Oleh Omelchuk (Ukraine)          548.0          
30.  Kanstantsin Lukashyk (Belarus)   547.0

