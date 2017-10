LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's Jin Jongoh won the Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting 50m pistol on Sunday. South Korea's Choi Young Rae won the silver and China's Wang Zhiwei won the bronze. Results Table 1. Jin Jongoh (South Korea) 662.0 points 2. Choi Young Rae (South Korea) 661.5 3. Wang Zhiwei (China) 658.6 4. Hoang Xuan Vinh (Vietnam) 658.5 5. Giuseppe Giordano (Italy) 656.0 6. Andrija Zlatic (Serbia) 655.9 7. Christian Reitz (Germany) 654.3 8. Leonid Ekimov (Russia) 652.0