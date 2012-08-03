Olympics-Shooting-Martynov wins men's 50m rifle prone in record

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Belarus collected their first gold medal of the London Games on Friday when shooter Sergei Martynov easily won the men’s 50 metre prone rifle with a world record score.

The 44-year-old, who serves in the air force at home, scored 705.5 to finish ahead of Belgium’s Lionel Cox in second on 701.2 with Slovenia’s Rajmond Debevec third on 701.

The mark bettered that of previous world record holder Germany’s Christian Klees, who scored 704.8 at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Martynov punched the air in delight after firing his 10th and final shot of the final from the floor at the indoor range at the Royal Artillery Barracks. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Mark Meadows)