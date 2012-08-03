Olympics-Men's shooting 50m rifle prone overall - results

Aug 3 (Reuters) - LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Belarus' Sergei Martynov won the Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting 50m rifle prone at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Martynov finished with 705.5 points at The Royal Artillery Barracks in London to claim Belarus' first gold medal of the games. Belgium's Lionel Cox won the silver with 701.2 points and Slovenia's Rajmond Debevec won the bronze with 701.0 points. Belarus now have three medals at the games with Belgium collecting their second and Slovenia collecting their third. Results Table 1. Sergei Martynov (Belarus) 705.5 points 2. Lionel Cox (Belgium) 701.2 3. Rajmond Debevec (Slovenia) 701.0 4. Joydeep Karmakar (India) 699.1 5. Daniel Brodmeier (Germany) 698.2 6. Han Jinseop (Korea) 698.2 7. Bojan Durkovic (Croatia) 698.0 8. Niccolo Campriani (Italy) 697.6 9. Michael McPhail (U.S.) 595.0 10. Nemanja Mirosavljev (Serbia) 595.0 11. Peter Sidi (Hungary) 595.0 12. Artem Khadjibekov (Russia) 595.0 13. Odd Arne Brekne (Norway) 594.0 14. Marcel Buerge (Switzerland) 594.0 15. Kim Hakman (Korea) 594.0 16. Eric Uptagrafft (U.S.) 594.0 17. Jonathan Hammond (Britain) 593.0 18. Gagan Narang (India) 593.0 19. Sergei Kovalenko (Russia) 593.0 20. Alex Misael Suligoy (Argentina) 593.0 21. Artur Ayvazyan (Ukraine) 593.0 22. Valerian Sauveplane (France) 592.0 23. Christian Planer (Austria) 592.0 24. Torben Grimmel (Denmark) 592.0 25. Ryan Taylor (New Zealand) 592.0 26. Ole Magnus Bakken (Norway) 592.0 27. Thomas Farnik (Austria) 592.0 28. Wang Weiyi (China) 591.0 29. James Charles Huckle (Britain) 591.0 30. Yury Shcherbatsevich (Belarus) 591.0