LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Peter Wilson won the Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting double trap on Thursday. Sweden's Hakan Dahlby won the silver and Russia's Vasily Mosin won the bronze. Results Table 1. Peter Wilson (Britain) 188 points 2. Hakan Dahlby (Sweden) 186 3. Vasily Mosin (Russia) 185 4. Fehaid Aldeehani (Kuwait) 185 5. Vitaly Fokeev (Russia) 184 6. Richard Bognar (Hungary) 182