UPDATE 2-Olympics-Shooting-Brit farmer harvests double trap gold

* Wilson wins shooting gold for Britain

* Huge crowd cheer on home favourite (Adds quotes, details)

By Patrick Johnston

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British sharp-shooter and former farm hand Peter Wilson overcame blustery conditions to win the men’s double trap Olympic title on Thursday, sparking wild celebrations amongst the home crowd.

The world record holder shot 188 out of 200 to win gold ahead of Sweden’s Hakan Dahlby in second on 186 in front of a capacity crowd at the Royal Artillery Barracks in south east London.

Russia’s Vasily Mosin took bronze after a shootoff with Kuwait’s Fehaid Aldeehani as both finished on 185.

“I was on my knees, I just couldn’t believe it, the emotions came right over me,” a beaming Wilson told reporters after winning Britain’s first shooting gold in 12 years.

“A dream come true.”

Coached by Athens gold medallist and member of Dubai’s ruling family, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher Al-Maktoum, Wilson looked assured in taking a three point lead into the final after topping qualifying with a score of 143 out of 150.

The world number two looked confident from all five shooting positions in the tricky conditions as defending champion Walton Eller of United States was blown off course and finished 22nd of 23 shooters to miss the final.

Wilson never lost his lead throughout the 50-shot final, where he was cheered loudly by the partisan crowd everytime he brought pink smoke from the orange clays, but there were some tricky moments.

The Dorset-born Wilson missed both clays in the 21st round of the final as Dahlby, who hit 49 of 50 targets, closed to within two but the Briton hung on and finished in style by hitting both clays to finish.

“Really difficult,” Wilson said when asked how he felt as he watched his lead dwindle.

“Trying not to focus on it too hard but you are just going through your technique. I did know things had got quite close in the middle... dropping a complete pair was certainly not in the plan. I think everyone got a bit nervous, so did I.”

Wilson praised the crowd for his efforts as he was mobbed by his former university colleagues, who had painted union jacks on their faces and wore shirts with ‘Pigeon Pete’ on them.

“How can a farm boy from Dorset prepare for that,” Wilson said of the thousands of supporters cheering him on.

“I just tried to enjoy every moment and the crowd were amazing and this was really important for shooting.”

Russian policeman and bronze medallist Mosin fielded a telephone call from his boss, the chief of police in Russia, before praising Wilson.

“Brits have to be happy - congratulations,” Mosin said.

Mosin edged Kuwait’s Aldeehani, who missed with his second shot in the shootoff to claim bronze. The Kuwaiti, though, felt hard done by after being forced to borrow a gun from fellow competitor Qatari Rashid Al Athba after scoring 140 in the heats.

“My gun broke on the last round of the qualification and I missed four shots, dropping me down several places,” he said.

“It was some place in the action that broke. The manufacturer was here and said they had never seen anything like it before.”

“(The borrowed gun) was not the right feeling for me and I should have been leading the competition.” (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Nigel Hunt and Justin Palmer)