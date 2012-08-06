FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Shooting-Campriani wins 50m three position gold
August 6, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Shooting-Campriani wins 50m three position gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italian Niccolo Campriani thrashed the field to win the men’s 50 metre three position rifle event at the London Games on Monday.

Campriani finished with a total of 1278.5 ahead of Kim Jong-hyun of South Korea in second on 1272.5 with American Matthew Emmons third on 1271.3.

The Italian puffed out his cheeks after he completed his 10th and final shot of the final before raising his hands into the air at the Royal Artillery Barracks.

It was the Italian’s second medal of the Games after he won silver in the men’s 10m air rifle. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)

