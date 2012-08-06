Olympics-Men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 qualification - results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in the men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 on Monday were Niccolo Campriani of Italy and Matthew Emmons of the United States. 1. Niccolo Campriani (Italy) 1180 Q points 2. Matthew Emmons (U.S.) 1172 Q 3. Cyril Graff (France) 1171 Q 4. Yury Shcherbatsevich (Belarus) 1171 Q 5. Kim Jonghyun (South Korea) 1171 Q 6. Zhu Qinan (China) 1170 Q 7. Ole Kristian Bryhn (Norway) 1169 Q 8. Peter Sidi (Hungary) 1168 Q 9. Han Jinseop (South Korea) 1168 10. Artur Ayvazyan (Ukraine) 1168 11. Marcel Buerge (Switzerland) 1168 12. Thomas Farnik (Austria) 1167 13. Valerian Sauveplane (France) 1167 14. Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine) 1166 15. Marco De Nicolo (Italy) 1165 16. Artem Khadjibekov (Russia) 1165 17. Vitali Bubnovich (Belarus) 1164 18. Denis Sokolov (Russia) 1164 19. Simon Beyeler (Switzerland) 1164 20. Gagan Narang (India) 1164 21. Maik Eckhardt (Germany) 1163 22. Are Hansen (Norway) 1163 23. Nemanja Mirosavljev (Serbia) 1162 24. Anton Rizov (Bulgaria) 1162 25. James Charles Huckle (Britain) 1162 26. Sanjeev Rajput (India) 1161 27. Rajmond Debevec (Slovenia) 1161 28. Peter Hellenbrand (Netherlands) 1160 29. Lan Xing (China) 1159 30. Jason Parker (U.S.) 1159