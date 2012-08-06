FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 qualification - results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 6, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 qualification - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in the men's
shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 on Monday were Niccolo Campriani of
Italy and Matthew Emmons of the United States.

 
 1.   Niccolo Campriani (Italy)       1180 Q points 
 2.   Matthew Emmons (U.S.)           1172 Q        
 3.   Cyril Graff (France)            1171 Q        
 4.   Yury Shcherbatsevich (Belarus)  1171 Q        
 5.   Kim Jonghyun (South Korea)      1171 Q        
 6.   Zhu Qinan (China)               1170 Q        
 7.   Ole Kristian Bryhn (Norway)     1169 Q        
 8.   Peter Sidi (Hungary)            1168 Q        
 9.   Han Jinseop (South Korea)       1168          
 10.  Artur Ayvazyan (Ukraine)        1168          
 11.  Marcel Buerge (Switzerland)     1168          
 12.  Thomas Farnik (Austria)         1167          
 13.  Valerian Sauveplane (France)    1167          
 14.  Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine)         1166          
 15.  Marco De Nicolo (Italy)         1165          
 16.  Artem Khadjibekov (Russia)      1165          
 17.  Vitali Bubnovich (Belarus)      1164          
 18.  Denis Sokolov (Russia)          1164          
 19.  Simon Beyeler (Switzerland)     1164          
 20.  Gagan Narang (India)            1164          
 21.  Maik Eckhardt (Germany)         1163          
 22.  Are Hansen (Norway)             1163          
 23.  Nemanja Mirosavljev (Serbia)    1162          
 24.  Anton Rizov (Bulgaria)          1162          
 25.  James Charles Huckle (Britain)  1162          
 26.  Sanjeev Rajput (India)          1161          
 27.  Rajmond Debevec (Slovenia)      1161          
 28.  Peter Hellenbrand (Netherlands) 1160          
 29.  Lan Xing (China)                1159          
 30.  Jason Parker (U.S.)             1159

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.