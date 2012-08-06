Olympics-Men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 overall - results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Niccolo Campriani won the Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 on Monday. South Korea's Kim Jonghyun won the silver and Matthew Emmons of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Niccolo Campriani (Italy) 1278.5 points 2. Kim Jonghyun (South Korea) 1272.5 3. Matthew Emmons (U.S.) 1271.3 4. Cyril Graff (France) 1271.0 5. Zhu Qinan (China) 1270.2 6. Peter Sidi (Hungary) 1269.0 7. Ole Kristian Bryhn (Norway) 1267.8 8. Yury Shcherbatsevich (Belarus) 1267.3