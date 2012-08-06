FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 overall - results
August 6, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 overall - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Niccolo Campriani won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 on
Monday. South Korea's Kim Jonghyun won the silver and Matthew
Emmons of the United States won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Niccolo Campriani (Italy)      1278.5 points 
 2.  Kim Jonghyun (South Korea)     1272.5        
 3.  Matthew Emmons (U.S.)          1271.3        
 4.  Cyril Graff (France)           1271.0        
 5.  Zhu Qinan (China)              1270.2        
 6.  Peter Sidi (Hungary)           1269.0        
 7.  Ole Kristian Bryhn (Norway)    1267.8        
 8.  Yury Shcherbatsevich (Belarus) 1267.3

