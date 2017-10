LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Vincent Hancock of the United States won the gold medal in the men's shooting skeet on Tuesday. Denmark's Anders Golding won the silver and Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah won the bronze. Results Table 1. Vincent Hancock (U.S.) 148 points 2. Anders Golding (Denmark) 146 3. Nasser Al-Attiya (Qatar) 144 4. Valeriy Shomin (Russia) 144 5. Luigi Lodde (Italy) 143 6. Jan Sychra (Czech Republic) 143