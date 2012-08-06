FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's shooting trap qualification - results
#Olympics News
August 6, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's shooting trap qualification - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Men's shooting trap qualification
results.

 1.   Michael Diamond (Australia)           125 Q points =WR 
 2.   Fehaid Aldeehani (Kuwait)             124 Q            
 3.   Jesus Serrano (Spain)                 123 Q            
 4.   Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy)              123 Q            
 5.   Anton Glasnovic (Croatia)             122 Q            
 6.   Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia)         122 Q            
 7.   Bostjan Macek (Slovenia)              121              
 8.   Giovanni Pellielo (Italy)             121              
 9.   Maxim Kosarev (Russia)                121              
 10.  Rashid Al-Athba (Qatar)               121              
 11.  Karsten Bindrich (Germany)            121              
 12.  Erik Varga (Slovakia)                 121              
 13.  Alexey Alipov (Russia)                120              
 14.  David Kostelecky (Czech Republic)     120              
 15.  Adam Vella (Australia)                119              
 16.  Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India)         119              
 17.  Andreas Scherhaufer (Austria)         119              
 18.  Jiri Liptak (Czech Republic)          119              
 19.  Stephane Clamens (France)             119              
 20.  Sergio Pinero (Dominican Republic)    118              
 21.  Edward Ling (Britain)                 118              
 22.  Ahmed Zaher (Egypt)                   117              
 23.  Glenn Kable (Fiji)                    117              
 24.  Oguzhan Tuzun (Turkey)                117              
 25.  Alberto Fernandez (Spain)             116              
 26.  Talal Alrashidi (Kuwait)              116              
 27.  Derek Burnett (Ireland)               116              
 28.  Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas (Guatemala) 116              
 29.  Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia)      115              
 30.  Du Yu (China)                         112

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
