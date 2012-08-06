Olympics-Men's shooting trap qualification - results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Men's shooting trap qualification results. 1. Michael Diamond (Australia) 125 Q points =WR 2. Fehaid Aldeehani (Kuwait) 124 Q 3. Jesus Serrano (Spain) 123 Q 4. Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy) 123 Q 5. Anton Glasnovic (Croatia) 122 Q 6. Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia) 122 Q 7. Bostjan Macek (Slovenia) 121 8. Giovanni Pellielo (Italy) 121 9. Maxim Kosarev (Russia) 121 10. Rashid Al-Athba (Qatar) 121 11. Karsten Bindrich (Germany) 121 12. Erik Varga (Slovakia) 121 13. Alexey Alipov (Russia) 120 14. David Kostelecky (Czech Republic) 120 15. Adam Vella (Australia) 119 16. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India) 119 17. Andreas Scherhaufer (Austria) 119 18. Jiri Liptak (Czech Republic) 119 19. Stephane Clamens (France) 119 20. Sergio Pinero (Dominican Republic) 118 21. Edward Ling (Britain) 118 22. Ahmed Zaher (Egypt) 117 23. Glenn Kable (Fiji) 117 24. Oguzhan Tuzun (Turkey) 117 25. Alberto Fernandez (Spain) 116 26. Talal Alrashidi (Kuwait) 116 27. Derek Burnett (Ireland) 116 28. Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas (Guatemala) 116 29. Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia) 115 30. Du Yu (China) 112