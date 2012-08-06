FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Shooting-Cernogoraz wins men's trap for Croatia
August 6, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Shooting-Cernogoraz wins men's trap for Croatia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Croatia’s Giovanni Cernogoraz beat Italy’s Massimo Fabbrizi in a shootoff to win the men’s trap on Monday, the final shooting gold medal of the London Games.

Both men had finished locked on 146 targets out of 150 with Cernogoraz seen in tears after ensuring a medal.

He regained his composure to pip Fabbrizi in the sudden death decider and fell on his back in celebration after his success.

Fehaid Aldeehani of Kuwait took bronze after he beat Australian Michael Diamond in another shootoff after they tied on 145.

Diamond had looked set for a rare Australian gold at the London Games after he went perfect through the qualifying sessions before he lost his way in the strengthening wind at the Royal Artillery Barracks. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)

