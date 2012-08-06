Olympics-Men's shooting trap medal results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Croatia's Giovanni Cernogoraz won the Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting on Monday. Italy's Massimo Fabbrizi won the silver and Kuwait's Fehaid Aldeehani won the bronze. Results Table 1. Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia) 146 points 2. Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy) 146 3. Fehaid Aldeehani (Kuwait) 145 4. Michael Diamond (Australia) 145 5. Jesus Serrano (Spain) 144 6. Anton Glasnovic (Croatia) 143 7. Bostjan Macek (Slovenia) 121 8. Giovanni Pellielo (Italy) 121 9. Maxim Kosarev (Russia) 121 10. Rashid Al-Athba (Qatar) 121 11. Karsten Bindrich (Germany) 121 12. Erik Varga (Slovakia) 121 13. Alexey Alipov (Russia) 120 14. David Kostelecky (Czech Republic) 120 15. Adam Vella (Australia) 119 16. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India) 119 17. Andreas Scherhaufer (Austria) 119 18. Jiri Liptak (Czech Republic) 119 19. Stephane Clamens (France) 119 20. Sergio Pinero (Dominican Republic) 118 21. Edward Ling (Britain) 118 22. Ahmed Zaher (Egypt) 117 23. Glenn Kable (Fiji) 117 24. Oguzhan Tuezuen (Turkey) 117 25. Alberto Fernandez (Spain) 116 26. Talal Alrashidi (Kuwait) 116 27. Derek Burnett (Ireland) 116 28. Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas (Guatemala) 116 29. Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia) 115 30. Du Yu (China) 112 31. Juan Carlos Perez (Bolivia) 110 32. Dhaher Alaryani(United Arab Emirates) 107 33. Joan Tomas Roca (Andorra) 103 34. Andrei Kavalenka (Belarus) 101