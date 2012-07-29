Olympics-Women's 10m air pistol qualification results

LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - China's Guo Wenjun won the Olympic women's 10m air pistol shooting qualification at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with 388.0 points at The Royal Artillery Barracks, qualifying for the next round. Results Table 1. Guo Wenjun (China) 388.0 Q points 2. Olena Kostevych (Ukraine) 387.0 Q 3. Celine Goberville (France) 387.0 Q 4. Su Yuling (China) 386.0 Q 5. Zorana Arunovic (Serbia) 385.0 Q 6. Viktoria Chaika (Belarus) 385.0 Q 7. Lenka Maruskova (Czech Republic) 385.0 Q 8. Liubov Yaskevich (Russia) 385.0 Q 9. Antoaneta Boneva (Bulgaria) 384.0 10. Jo Yong Suk (DPR Korea) 384.0 11. Tanyaporn Prucksakorn (Thailand) 383.0 12. Heena Sidhu (India) 382.0 13. Kim Jang-Mi (Korea) 382.0 14. Dina Aspandiyarova (Australia) 382.0 15. Joana Castelao (Portugal) 381.0 16. Zsofia Csonka (Hungary) 381.0 17. Kim Byung-Hee (Korea) 381.0 18. Gundegmaa Otryad (Mongolia) 380.0 19. Alejandra Zavala (Mexico) 380.0 20. Claudia Verdicchio-Krause (Germany) 380.0 21. Le Thi Hoang Ngoc (Vietnam) 379.0 22. Bobana Velickovic (Serbia) 379.0 23. Annu Raj Singh (India) 378.0 24. Maria Grozdeva (Bulgaria) 378.0 25. Munkhbayar Dorjsuren (Germany) 378.0 26. Sonia Franquet (Spain) 378.0 27. Tien Chia Chen (Chinese Taipei) 378.0 28. Sandra Uptagrafft (U.S.) 378.0 29. Marina Zgurscaia (Moldova) 377.0 30. Noura Nasri (Tunisia) 377.0