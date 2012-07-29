Olympics-China's Guo Wenjun wins women's shooting 10m air pistol

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - China's Guo Wenjun won the Olympic gold medal in the women's shooting 10m air pistol at the 2012 London Games on Sunday. Guo finished with 488.1 points at the Royal Artillery Barracks in London to claim China's fifth gold medal of the games. France's Celine Goberville won the silver with 486.6 points and Ukraine's Olena Kostevych won the bronze with 486.6 points. China now have seven medals at the games with France and Ukraine both collecting their first. Results 1. Guo Wenjun (China) 488.1 points 2. Celine Goberville (France) 486.6 3. Olena Kostevych (Ukraine) 486.6 4. Liubov Yaskevich (Russia) 486.0 5. Viktoria Chaika (Belarus) 485.2 6. Su Yuling (China) 484.6 7. Zorana Arunovic (Serbia) 483.5 8. Lenka Maruskova (Czech Republic) 482.6 9. Antoaneta Boneva (Bulgaria) 384.0 10. Jo Yong Suk (DPR Korea) 384.0 11. Tanyaporn Prucksakorn (Thailand) 383.0 12. Heena Sidhu (India) 382.0 13. Kim Jang-Mi (Korea) 382.0 14. Dina Aspandiyarova (Australia) 382.0 15. Joana Castelao (Portugal) 381.0 16. Zsofia Csonka (Hungary) 381.0 17. Kim Byung-Hee (Korea) 381.0 18. Gundegmaa Otryad (Mongolia) 380.0 19. Alejandra Zavala (Mexico) 380.0 20. Claudia Verdicchio-Krause (Germany) 380.0 21. Le Thi Hoang Ngoc (Vietnam) 379.0 22. Bobana Velickovic (Serbia) 379.0 23. Annu Raj Singh (India) 378.0 24. Maria Grozdeva (Bulgaria) 378.0 25. Munkhbayar Dorjsuren (Germany) 378.0 26. Sonia Franquet (Spain) 378.0 27. Tien Chia Chen (Chinese Taipei) 378.0 28. Sandra Uptagrafft (U.S.) 378.0 29. Marina Zgurscaia (Moldova) 377.0 30. Noura Nasri (Tunisia) 377.0