Olympics-Poland's Sylwia Bogacka won women's shooting 10m air rifle qualifiers
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Poland's Sylwia Bogacka won women's shooting 10m air rifle qualifiers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Poland's Sylwia Bogacka won the
Olympic women's Shooting 10m air rifle qualification at the 2012
London Games on Saturday with 399.0 points at The Royal
Artillery Barracks in London, qualifying for the next round.
    The other top qualifiers were Poland's Sylwia Bogacka with
399.0 points, China's Yi Siling with 399.0 points and Russia's
Daria Vdovina with 398.0 points.
 
 Results Table
 
1.   Sylwia Bogacka (Poland)          399.0 Q points 
2.   Yi Siling (China)                399.0 Q        
3.   Daria Vdovina (Russia)           398.0 Q        
4.   Yu Dan (China)                   398.0 Q        
5.   Elaheh Ahmadi (Iran)             397.0 Q        
6.   Jamie Gray (U.S.)                397.0 Q        
7.   Sarah Scherer (U.S.)             397.0 Q        
8.   Katerina Emmons (Czech Republic) 397.0 Q        
9.   Stine Nielsen (Denmark)          397.0          
10.  Lioubov Galkina (Russia)         396.0          
11.  Ziva Dvorsak (Slovenia)          396.0          
12.  Petra Zublasing (Italy)          396.0          
13.  Dariya Sharipova (Ukraine)       395.0          
14.  Daniela Peskova (Slovakia)       395.0          
15.  Andrea Arsovic (Serbia)          395.0          
16.  Marjo Yli-Kiikka (Finland)       395.0          
17.  Bahya Mansour Al Hamad (Qatar)   395.0          
18.  Snjezana Pejcic (Croatia)        395.0          
19.  Stephanie Obermoser (Austria)    395.0          
20.  Jessica Mager (Germany)          394.0          
21.  Na Yoon-Kyung (Korea)            394.0          
22.  Olga Dovgun (Kazakhstan)         394.0          
23.  Darya Tykhova (Ukraine)          394.0          
24.  Jasmine Ser (Singapore)          394.0          
25.  Malin Westerheim (Norway)        394.0          
26.  Laurence Brize (France)          394.0          
27.  Sharmin Ratna (Bangladesh)       393.0          
28.  Maryam Arzouqi (Kuwait)          393.0          
29.  Dianelis Perez (Cuba)            393.0          
30.  Stine Andersen (Denmark)         393.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
