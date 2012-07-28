FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-China's Yi Siling won the women's Shooting 10m air rifle overall
July 28, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-China's Yi Siling won the women's Shooting 10m air rifle overall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jul 28 (Reuters) - China's Yi Siling won the Olympic
gold medal in the women's Shooting 10m air rifle at the 2012
London Games on Saturday.
Yi finished with 502.9 points at The Royal Artillery Barracks in
London to claim China's first gold medal of the games.
Poland's Sylwia Bogacka won the silver with 502.2 points and
China's Yu Dan won the bronze with 501.5 points.
China now have two medals at the Games with Poland collecting
their first.
Results Table
 
1.  Yi Siling (China)                502.9 points 
2.  Sylwia Bogacka (Poland)          502.2        
3.  Yu Dan (China)                   501.5        
4.  Katerina Emmons (Czech Republic) 500.3        
5.  Jamie Gray (U.S.)                499.7        
6.  Elaheh Ahmadi (Iran)             499.1        
7.  Sarah Scherer (U.S.)             499.0        
8.  Daria Vdovina (Russia)           498.5        

 (Editing by Mark Meadows)

