Olympics-Shooting-Korean Kim wins women's 25m pistol gold
August 1, 2012

Olympics-Shooting-Korean Kim wins women's 25m pistol gold

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kim Jang-mi won the women’s 25 metre pistol Olympic gold medal on Wednesday after a tense battle with China’s defending champion Chen Ying.

Kim finished with a total of 792.4 points ahead of Chen in second on 791.4 and Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych third on 788.6.

It was Korea’s second shooting gold after Jin Jong-oh won the men’s 10m air pistol on Saturday’s opening day of competition.

Kim, 19, who won the inaugural Youth Olympic Games 10m air pistol title in Singapore two years ago, ran to embrace her coach after victory in the 20-shot final. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Ed Osmond)

